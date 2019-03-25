Three kids will run City Hall on Tuesday (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Three children to run Victoria as ‘Mayors’ on Tuesday

Local kids will be honorary mayors for a day

Three local children have a chance to sit in the Victoria Mayor’s seat on Tuesday.

The “Mayor for a Day” event will see seven and eight-year old children tour the town and get a taste of municipal politics.

ALSO READ: Victoria considers instating Sunday parking fees to subsidize youth transit passes

The kids were selected from a colouring contest after colouring sheets were handed out at voting booths in October in an effort to get more kids interested in their community.

Tomorrow, “their worships” will spend time with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Victoria city councillors, and get a chance to wind the historic clock in the clock tower, visit a fire hall and tour the new Johnson Street Bridge control room.

The kids will aslo get a complimentary lunch.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Victoria Police Department’s K9s help make three arrests
Next story
Victoria crash threatens shipyard’s schedule for new coast guard ships

Just Posted

Coroner’s inquest announced for Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Snake seen slithering in Saanich neighbourhood

Police describe the animal as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting it might be exotic

Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

Coun. Nathalie Chambers doesn’t want declaration to be mere ‘lip-service’

UPDATE: West Shore RCMP reunite camera with owner

Police sought public’s help to identify people photographed on the camera with record-time results

Beware of geese: Nesting season may trigger aggressive behaviour

Greater Victoria residents will have to be wary of nesting geese in the area

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Howard the giant gnome finds new home on Vancouver Island

Iconic attraction will move from Nanoose Bay to Galey Farms in Saanich

Harbour Air to convert to all-electric seaplanes

Seaplane company to modify fleet with a 750-horsepower electric motor

Most Read