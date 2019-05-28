Four cougar sightings have been reported in the Qualicum Beach area in May. (File photo)

Three cougars destroyed in Qualicum Beach after killing sheep

Four sightings in town reported to conservation office this month

Three cougars were destroyed by the Conservation Officer Service (COS) in Qualicum Beach on May 26 for killing sheep.

Stuart Bates, conservation officer for the Central Island, said the three cougars, a mother and two cubs, were spotted in the “outskirts” of Qualicum Beach.

Another cougar sighting was reported on social media yesterday (May 27), with the animal entering the Heritage Forest area at Hemsworth Road and Dogwood Road in Qualicum Beach.

Stuart Bates, conservation officer for the Central Island, said the conservation office didn’t receive a report of a cougar in this specific area but have received four cougar sighting reports for Qualicum Beach this month and two in April.

Bates urges the public to call the conservation office or the R.A.P.P. line (1-877-952-7277) anytime a cougar is spotted.

RELATED: Camera captures cougar lurking in Parksville’s Foster Park neighbourhood

“We might actually be looking for it, so the more knowledge we have the better, and the same with bears,” Bates said.

He said people in urban settings should never feed raccoons, deer or bears as they are major attractants for cougars.

“As far as small pets go, keep your small pets indoors especially at night and especially house cats,” Bates said. “If you have things like chickens, you need to keep them secured, especially in at night. Cougars are generally nocturnal hunters.”

When the COS receives reports of cougar or bear sightings they investigate the animal’s behaviour to determine the course of action.

“If the cougar is just cruising through, we’re OK with that and that would depend where that is. As long as the cougar has an easy route out, we’ll let it take it,” Bates said.

More information on how to live with wildlife and steps to protect pets, visits www.wildsafebc.com.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Injuries, frostbite and death: Victoria man recounts Everest ascent
Next story
Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Just Posted

Trash gang keep the Tea Party clean

Volunteers ensure 85 per cent of all materials used are compostable

Retired Canadian Armed Forces member, accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms, awaits verdict in Esquimalt

Man was tried in September 2018 but faces military red tape on decision

Sewage smells make life uncomfortable for Sooke business

Silver Streak Boats has complained about the smell for years

VicPD stop stolen vehicle filled with fentanyl, meth, fake firearm

Three in custody after Sunday night stop

Sidney North Saanich RCMP score stolen bike southbound on the Pat Bay Highway

Bike returned to its owner before it was even missed

Injuries, frostbite and death: Victoria man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Three cougars destroyed in Qualicum Beach after killing sheep

Four sightings in town reported to conservation office this month

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Most Read