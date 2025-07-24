Three dead as multiple gunshots, car fire rock B.C. neighbourhood

Shots fired, car burns in residential Maple Ridge, IIO investigating

Police tape is still up in an Albion neighbourhood were three people were found dead Wednesday night.

1 / 1 Police tape is still up in an Albion neighbourhood were three people were found dead Wednesday night.

First Allen Deacon Carriere heard around five or six gunshots, then he looked out the window of his house and saw fire.

The Maple Ridge resident immediately ran outside to where he saw burning cars and found the downstairs tenant of a neighbouring house, an elderly lady, in the driveway, wrapped in a blanket. He helped her walk across the street.

"She just said something about the neighbours yelling, and that was really about it." he said, noting the woman was shaken up but OK.

Then the cars "kind of" exploded, said the father of two young children.

Multiple reports of gunfire had first responders swarm the intersection of 118A Avenue and 239 Street just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, (IIO), RCMP officers arrived to find two people deceased and were told a third person was inside a home and armed with a weapon. Officers then set up to contain the area.

Then, at about 2:10 a.m., a man was found dead inside the home from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.

Ridge Meadows RCMP had been at the residence at 6:40 p.m. earlier that day after they responded to a report of a dispute.

They spoke to the people involved and left a short time later, noted the independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C., that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The agency was notified about the fatal incident shortly after it occurred and is also investigating.

A neighbour, who was rushed inside when police arrived, described the main occupants of the house as a "quiet family" with 2 grown children.

Deacon Carriere said he didn't know the people who lived upstairs, but would see the couple walking their dog every day.

He is also shaken up by what took place in a neighbourhood he said he is new to, but felt safe in.

"It seemed like a really nice neighbourhood," he said.

It's a place where children ride their bicycles and lots of elderly people who walk their dogs.

Neighbour Lea Vorik would see the woman from one of homes involved walking her dog as well, remembering the grey and white unusual breed named Pipa.

"I was obsessing over her puppy. I think they got her like last year," she said.

Vorik described the woman as elegant and reserved.

On Wednesday night, Vorik, who has lived in the area for the past four years, said she heard a lot of sirens.

"My husband was just saying yesterday how much he loves this neighbourhood and how safe it is, and there you go," she said.

Another neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said when he heard the gunshots he ran outside and saw the fire. Then, along with a group of three other neighbours, noticed the front door of the house was open a bit and raced in to help the family out, only to find the woman already dead on the stairs.

He said he knew immediately it was a homicide.

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy took to social media to share his thoughts.

"This morning, our community was impacted by a serious and tragic incident in the 239th Street area that has left many residents deeply unsettled. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, family members, friends, neighbours, and the broader community who may be feeling the emotional weight of this news," he said, also thanking first responders.

He noted that there is no ongoing risk to public safety and asked the community to give police space to do their work.

"Maple Ridge is a strong and caring city. We stand together during difficult times, and we will get through this as a community," said Ruimy.

He noted that if someone is struggling, help is available through Ridge Meadows RCMP Victim Services at 604-467-7650.

Ruimy confirmed the agency now leading the investigation is the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, supported by the Ridge Meadows RCMP, and the IIO.

The IIO is asking that any witnesses that have not already provided a statement, or who have video footage of the incident, to contact the IIO via its Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO also noted help is available to anyone facing a crisis:

• Call 310-6789 to be connected to the crisis centre nearest you (no area code required);

• Crisis Services Canada: crisisservicescanada.ca;

• British Columbia: crisislines.bc.ca;

• Vancouver and surrounding areas: crisiscentre.bc.ca;

• Vancouver Island: vicrisis.ca; and

• VictimLinkBC: 1-800-563-0808.