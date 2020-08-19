Three forest fires are burning out of control in southern Vancouver Island, one of the biggest at 20 acres at Sooke Reservoir. (BC Wildlife Service)

Three fires burning out of control in Southern Island region Wednesday

Largest fire has spread to 20 acres at Sooke Reservoir

Three lightning-sparked fires are burning out of control in the South Island region, says the B.C. Wildfire Service.

As of Wednesday morning, two large fires being treated as one has spread to 20.5 acres near Sooke Reservoir, with 14.8 acres at Mount Healy and 5.7 acres by the Sooke Reservoir.

Also, there are two fires on Trap Mountain, both under three acres in size that crews have yet to get under control.

B.C. Wildfire Service fire information officer Dorthe Jakobsen said there are 75 firefighters, 10 helicopters, and eight tenders working Wednesday that have made “excellent progress” on South Island fires.

“There’s been a high level of success on all our South Island fires so far,” said Jakobsen. “There are no concerns for residents as there aren’t any structures in jeopardy.”

There are currently three fires in the southern Island region – including at Begg Creek, McGee Creek, and Bear Creek Reservoir.

From the 17 fires that were ignited by lightning across Vancouver Island, Coastal Fire Centre said three are out, five are under control, and six are out of control.

READ MORE: Fire near Sooke Reservoir burning out of control after electrical storm

ALSO READ: 21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

