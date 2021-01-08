Three flights from Calgary to Victoria added to exposures list

There have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 on three flights entering Victoria so far in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three new flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard landed at the Victoria International Airport in the first three days of 2021.

On Jan. 2, a positive case onboard WestJet flight 3235 from Calgary affected rows 16 to 19. The next day, another two WestJet flights from Calgary also carried the virus. WestJet flight 449 affected rows 16 to 22 and Delta/WestJet flight 6329/227 affected rows 10 to 16.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) asks that all passengers who were seated in the affected rows self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache.

Since the BCCDC started tracking COVID-19 exposures on flights on March. 7, 2020, the Victoria International Airport or Victoria Harbour have been listed 31 times. The majority of those were in October, November and December.

Current provincial health orders, which have been extended until Feb. 5, ask that residents avoid all non-essential travel. This includes people travelling for vacation or visiting friends or family outside their household or core bubble.

