Three Greater Victoria beaches under bacterial advisories

The south end of Willows Beach, Mount Douglas Park Beach and Esquimalt Gorge Park Kinsmen Beach have all been issued advisories due to high enterococci levels.

At Mount Douglas Park Beach, 200 feet to the right of the creek, the enterococci level was 500 on July 30, its highest level ever since beach advisory data was listed on the Island Health website, dating back to 2014.

Willows Beach had levels of 180 as of Aug. 2, and Esquimalt Gorge Park Kinsmen Beach had 110 as of Aug. 1.

Beaches are monitored to protect swimmers from illnesses that may be linked to unacceptable levels of bacteria. Swimming in contaminated water can increase risk of ear, nose and throat infections or gastrointestinal illnesses, according to Island Health.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, enterococci bacteria can get into open wounds and skin ulcers where they can cause an infection. When found in the water, it is a bacteriological indicator of fecal contamination, says Health Canada.

Beach advisories are recommended by Island Health when a sample result of over 1000 E. coli (freshwater beaches) or 175 enterococci (saltwater beaches) per sample is received. A beach advisory will also be considered when a single sample is over 75 Enterococci.

Island Health's tips for safe beach use include checking for beach advisories before swimming, avoiding swallowing water, and avoiding swimming if you have open cuts or wounds, or are experiencing gastrointestinal illness.