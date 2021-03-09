Three Greater Victoria non-profits get Investment Readiness Program funding

Three Greater Victoria non-profits have been propped up by a new round of funding from the Investment Readiness Program.

Easter Seals B.C., the Bateman Foundation and Soap for Hope Canada received almost $60,000 combined for operating business models that yield positive social, cultural and environmental results.

Easter Seals B.C. received $28,000 for investments into a new social enterprise that will offer facility rentals at Camp Shawnigan. The Bateman Foundation will get $20,000 to nationally expand its Nature Sketch program – which provides art activities for people with anxiety. Soap for Hope Canada will also get $20,000 to create laundry detergent made from used hotel soap, which it will then give to community facilities and sell for a profit.

In a news release, Soap for Hope’s founder and executive director said the coming months will continue to be unprecedented, so it’s important for non-profits to expand funding sources.

“We are thrilled to have the support of the Investment Readiness Program as it allows us to explore development of a product our community facilities need on a regular basis, while also creating a social enterprise within our non-profit to provide another revenue stream,” said Anne McIntyre.

The Investment Readiness Program is a $50 million pilot that aims to advance community-led solutions to social and environmental challenges, according to the Government of Canada’s website. The IRP funding was distributed by the Victoria Foundation.

“Social enterprise will be an important part of our sector’s recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO. “The range of innovative ideas from the program applicants is truly inspiring and shows that our local organizations are working hard to achieve sustainability.”

