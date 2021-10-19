Three impaired drivers caught behind the wheel in Saanich

One driver picked up after crash, two found during routine stop

Saanich police are reminding drivers to stay away from the wheel after three motorists failed roadside tests on the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Saanich Police Department set up an impaired driving check in the 200-block of the Trans-Canada Highway and found two separate motorists who failed roadside tests.

Both motorists immediately had their licenses revoked for 90 days and their vehicles will remain impounded for 30 days.

That same evening, a collision involving another impaired driver occurred on McKenzie Avenue and Cedar Hill Road.

“The driver made a left turn, failing to yield to an oncoming vehicle on McKenzie, and subsequently failed a roadside screening test for alcohol,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, who added the message is always to plan ahead.

The one occupant in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that given the nature of this incident, it is very fortunate that the results of the crash were not more serious.

“We live in a very small geographic area – getting home after an event, after you’ve been drinking, involves making better decisions about not getting behind the wheel,” Anastasiades said.

Police will continue to set up check stops to help keep roads safe, he added.

