Three injured, including pedestrian, during crash at Victoria hospital

All their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, pedestrian hit in crosswalk

A pedestrian was left with non-life-threatening abrasions after being hit by a car at Royal Jubilee Hospital on Thursday morning.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Victoria police said. The passenger’s injuries are considered serious and they were taken to the hospital.

After striking the pedestrian, the driver crashed into a building at the hospital. Nobody inside that building was injured in the crash, VicPD said. The pedestrian was in a crosswalk when they were struck, around 9 a.m. Police said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The emergency room remains open, but police said traffic in the area will be impacted. VicPD said those needing to access the BC Cancer Clinic on the hospital’s campus can do so via Trent Street.

Victoria police’s traffic unit will be on the scene for several hours.

