Three more flights through the Victoria International Airport have reported cases of COVID-19 onboard, including two from Vancouver July 26 and one from Kelowna July 25. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three more COVID-19 exposures reported on Victoria flights

Two July 26 flights from Vancouver, one July 25 flight from Kelowna affected

Three more flights through the Victoria International Airport have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list.

On July 25, passengers in rows 10 to 16 onboard WestJet flight 3119 from Kelowna to Victoria were exposed to a case of COVID-19.

The following day, two flights from Vancouver to Victoria also contained positive cases of the virus. Passengers in rows two to eight on WestJet flight 3185 and 13 to 19 on Air Canada flight 8054 were exposed.

They are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The new reports bring July’s total to four flight exposures, up from two in each May and June. None have been reported so far in August.

