B.C. residents struggling with affordability, support housing policy: poll

Poll confirms 3 of 4 concerned about affordability, a similar amount in favour of recent provincial housing policy

As British Columbians contemplate their choices in the current election campaign, a new poll finds "severe dissatisfaction" with the state of B.C.'s economy but also "significant support" for its current housing policies.

The poll from Research Co. released Oct. 2 finds seventy-five per cent of surveyed British Columbians say it is “considerably harder” or “moderately harder” to make ends meet today than it was two years ago.

That number changes with age, home-ownership status and geography. Seventy-seven per cent of British Columbians aged 35 to 54 are having more trouble in making ends meet and almost eight out of 10 renters (78 per cent) are struggling with affordability, compared to 73 per cent for home-owners.

Residents of northern B.C. also appear to be most concerned about affordability with 80 per cent saying it has become “considerably harder” or “moderately harder” to make ends meet today. They are followed by the Fraser Valley (76 per cent), Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island (75 per cent) and the Southern Interior (74 per cent).

These figures help explain the rise of the Conservative Party of B.C. in certain parts of the province. The party — whose leader John Rustad has declared affordability the "real crisis" facing B.C. — has polled the strongest in B.C.'s interior regions, especially the north.

Many of these regions have experienced economic decline with changes in forestry and other resource sectors. They also lack public forms of transportation, with residents often having to cover great distances to access groceries, health care and other services.

The emphasis on affordability has even led the so-called Rustad Rebate, an escalating monthly tax deduction of up $3,000 by 2029 on mortgage and rental payments, that would start in Jan. 2026.

The B.C. NDP, meanwhile, announced several affordability measures during the most recent provincial budget. Last week, it also announced a $1,000 tax break for 90 per cent of families, starting next year, first as a rebate, then as a permanent tax cut.

During the radio debate on CKNW Wednesday (Oct.2) Eby questioned the delayed timing of the Conservatives' rebate plan, calling it the "Rustad Long Wait for British Columbians."

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau questioned the inflationary effects of Rustad's proposal and the general approach of both rival parties.

"It's such an absolutely typical framing in an election," she said. "'We are going to give a $1,000 in your pockets, so vote for us' as opposed to 'we're going to make sure that the health care system is working, we're going to make sure that there is transit available."

Meanwhile, the Research Co. poll finds Eby's housing policies are endorsed by majorities of the province’s residents.

Seventy-four per cent of British Columbians think their municipal governments should accept the provincial government’s demand to build more housing units. Three out of four want more supportive housing, seven of 10 support the current 3.5 per cent cap on rents increases and about 1 in 2 are in favour of limits on short-term rentals.

Support for those policies vary by geography. It is strongest in the Fraser Valley with 78 per cent, followed by Vancouver Island (76 per cent), Metro Vancouver (73 per cent), southern B.C. (72 per cent) and northern B.C. (also 72 per cent).

B.C. Conservatives have promised to roll back large elements of Eby's housing policies, including the short-term rental legislation and housing supply targets, citing undue provincial interference in municipal affairs. They have instead promised to work with municipalities on pre-zoning and speeding up development.

"Rents are just starting to come down in British Columbia, while they are going up in the rest of Canada...now is not the time to stop," Eby said during the debate.

Rustad disagreed.

"We are focused on bringing common-sense change, just getting back to basics, looking after people," he said. "David Eby seems to think that $3,700 a month, downtown Vancouver for a two-bedroom apartment is affordable. It's not."

Ultimately, British Columbians are evenly divided about the effectiveness of the policies, with 43 per cent thinking they will be 'effective' in making housing more affordable, and 43 per cent believing they will be ineffective.

Age also matters. More than half of British Columbians aged 18-to-34 (55 per cent) expect the provincial government to succeed in making housing more affordable. Fewer residents aged 35-to-54 (45 per cent) and aged 55 and over (31 per cent) share this point of view.