Pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights are coming to three intersections in Sidney including Resthaven Road and Brethour Avenue. The other locations are Seventh Street and Brethour Avenue and Fifth Street and Mills Road. (Wolf Depner/News Staff0

Pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights are coming to three intersections in Sidney including Resthaven Road and Brethour Avenue. The other locations are Seventh Street and Brethour Avenue and Fifth Street and Mills Road. (Wolf Depner/News Staff0

Three pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights to improve pedestrian safety in Sidney

Town staff promise additional improvements in the future as part of Active Transportation Plan

The Town of Sidney plans to install three pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights by the end of 2022.

The three lights will operate at Seventh Street and Brethour Avenue, Resthaven Road and Brethour Avenue and Fifth Street and Mills Road.

Chief administrative officer Randy Humble said residents can expect more in the future, with public feedback and the Active Transportation Plan guiding choices.

“The three pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights planned for this year were prioritized in part because they are en route to Sidney Elementary School,” he said. “We have received community feedback on the need to make these existing crosswalks more visible.”

RELATED: New plan aims to make transportation more active in Sidney

Funding is coming from both Sidney’s municipal budget and ICBC. Humble said the municipality has budgeted a total of $15,000 to purchase and install pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights. “The total cost of each unit is approximately $7,000 plus installation,” he said. “ICBC is covering 50 per cent of the cost of each unit ($3,500 per unit).”

The installation unfolds against greater efforts within Sidney, the Saanich Peninsula and society-at-large to improve more active forms of transportation in the face of climate change but also prepare for large demographic changes as the population ages.

Research has found that an aging population requires different measures to enhance pedestrian safety.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Sidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New turf field coming to future Langford school

Just Posted

Pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights are coming to three intersections in Sidney including Resthaven Road and Brethour Avenue. The other locations are Seventh Street and Brethour Avenue and Fifth Street and Mills Road. (Wolf Depner/News Staff0
Three pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights to improve pedestrian safety in Sidney

The Sooke School District is partnering with the City of Langford to build a new turf field. (Black Press Media file)
New turf field coming to future Langford school

The Y Walkers team takes on Thetis Lake Sept. 20 for Do The Loop, a Greater Victoria event that raises funds for at-risk youth. (Do The Loop/Facebook)
Greater Victoria raises $40,000 to keep counselling in the loop for youth at risk

City of Langford officials and Mew Farm team members came together to celebrate the first harvest, including Satnam Dheenshaw (third from left) of Gobind Farms, Raymond Mew (second from right) and Greg Hinterberger (right). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford farm reaps first harvest since 1957

Pop-up banner image