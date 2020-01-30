Three people arrested after stolen SUV gets stuck in the mud in Saanich field

It is unclear why the suspects decided to drive into the field

Saanich police arrested three people on Thursday after a stolen vehicle got stuck in the mud at James Houlihan Park off Ferndale Road.

A witness reported an SUV doing doughnuts in the field, but when it got stuck two men and one woman were spotted abandoning the vehicle and leaving the area on foot. The witness was able to provide a description that helped officers track the people a short distance away.

READ ALSO: MISSING: Police search for ‘high-risk’ missing teen with medical concerns

The 1990 Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen from Victoria on Thursday morning.

The driver of the SUV caused approximately $2,000 in damage to the field. The SUV has since been towed from the scene. All three are facing charges of Mischief Under $5,000 and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000.

READ ALSO: Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

“We don’t know at this point why they decided to drive into the field, but the actions they took were certainly very foolish and reckless nature. We would like to thank the witnesses who provided detailed information that helped us locate the individuals responsible,” stated Const. Markus Anastasiades, spokesperson for Saanich police.

Saanich police will now work with the Victoria Police Department to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park
Next story
MISSING: Police search for ‘high-risk’ missing teen with medical concerns

Just Posted

Dallas Road is not an RV park: Residents fed up with overnight parking

Mayor says lack of affordable housing, high cost of living the real issue

Two Victoria suspects arrested in Saskatchewan for alleged human trafficking

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Environmental fears give rise to ecological grief

Royal Roads professor says children especially have absorbed the culture of fear

Blanshard Block developer aims to complete heritage, tower project without displacing current tenants

Community members commend the move at public meeting on Wednesday night

Three people arrested after stolen SUV gets stuck in the mud in Saanich field

It is unclear why the suspects decided to drive into the field

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

VIDEO: A third confirmed case of Coronavirus in Canada leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 30

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Most Read