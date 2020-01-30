Three people arrested after stolen SUV gets stuck in the mud in Saanich field

It is unclear why the suspects decided to drive into the field

Saanich police arrested three people on Thursday after a stolen vehicle got stuck in the mud at James Houlihan Park off Ferndale Road.

A witness reported an SUV doing doughnuts in the field, but when it got stuck two men and one woman were spotted abandoning the vehicle and leaving the area on foot. The witness was able to provide a description that helped officers track the people a short distance away.

The 1990 Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen from Victoria on Thursday morning.

The driver of the SUV caused approximately $2,000 in damage to the field. The SUV has since been towed from the scene. All three are facing charges of Mischief Under $5,000 and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000.

“We don’t know at this point why they decided to drive into the field, but the actions they took were certainly very foolish and reckless nature. We would like to thank the witnesses who provided detailed information that helped us locate the individuals responsible,” stated Const. Markus Anastasiades, spokesperson for Saanich police.

Saanich police will now work with the Victoria Police Department to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft.



