3 B.C. men charged with sex offences against minors, 1 with trafficking

Port Alberni investigation dates back to 2020
Alberni Valley News Staff
rcmp-police-vest-05june2020_6019
An RCMP officer is wearing a black vest with 'Police' written in white across the back.(File photo/ Alberni Valley News)

Three Port Alberni men have been charged with sexual offences against minors in a case dating back five years.

The Port Alberni RCMP's General Investigation Section began an investigation in 2020, which resulted in charges being laid against Shaun Pater, Terrance Houbregs and Wayne Moore on Jan. 7, 2025. 

Pater has been charged with 15 counts in relation to sexual offences on minors, including trafficking of persons under the age of 18 years. Houbregs and Moore have been charged with six counts involving sexual offences on minors. 

Police say the men are bound by several conditions. They cannot have contact or communication (directly or indirectly) or be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 years, they cannot attend any public park, swimming area, community centre or theatre where persons under the age of 16 years are known to be present and they cannot attend any daycare centre, school or playground.

Because the matter is now before the courts, police say no further updates will be provided.

"Police want to remind the public that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time," said Const. Beth O'Connor, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. "If you are a victim of sexual assault, please call us."

