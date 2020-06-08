(File photo)

Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

All three Mounties are scheduled to appear in court in August

Charges have been approved against three Prince George RCMP officers nearly four years after the incident in question.

In a Monday (June 8) news release, the B.C. Prosecution Service said the charges dated back to a Feb. 18, 2016, arrest of two suspects in a residential neighbourhood in Prince George.

Const. Joshua Grafton has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and obstruction of justice. In a separate court file, Const. Wayne Connell and Const. Kyle Sharpe were both charged with assault causing bodily harm. All three are expected to make their first court appearance at provincial court in Prince George on Aug. 12.

The prosecution service said the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. recommended charges in June 2018, but that the “complexity of the issues, volume of initial disclosure, BPS requests for further information and subsequent receipt o additional disclosure” delayed the charges announced Monday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Esquimalt swings back into play in the wake of COVID-19 closures
Next story
Police watchdog opens investigation into unspecified Saanich incident

Just Posted

Police watchdog opens investigation into unspecified Saanich incident

Independent Investigations Office of BC looks into May 28 incident

Esquimalt swings back into play in the wake of COVID-19 closures

Playgrounds reopen June 9, precautions remain

Racist graffiti left on building in Victoria’s Chinatown

VicPD asks anyone with information on June 5 incident to come forward

Fire destroys tent in Victoria’s Centennial Square

A bus driver stopped to assist with the blaze before fire crews arrived

Deer traps woman on front doorstep in Oak Bay

Local scares off deer with lawn chair

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

B.C.’s $50 million geoduck industry hit after China’s market slumps

With more than 90 per cent of the time-sensitive harvest exported to China, geoduck harvesters see a 40 per cent business drop

Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

All three Mounties are scheduled to appear in court in August

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Most Read