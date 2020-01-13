Ferries sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay terminals are filling up quickly after almost all of Sunday’s sailings were cancelled due to high winds. (B.C. Ferry Services Inc.)

Three-sailing wait for ferries headed from Tsawwassen to Greater Victoria

Additonal sailings added after Sunday cancellations

Ferries are filling fast Monday morning after high winds cancelled almost all of Sunday’s sailings.

To compensate, BC Ferries added additional sailings Monday morning to the route between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. Current conditions include a three-sailing wait for cars headed to Swartz Bay from Tsawwassen and a one-sailing wait for cars leaving Greater Victoria. The 8 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay is at 100 per cent capacity, the 9 a.m. sailing is 87 per cent full and the 11 a.m. sailing is 78 per cent full, as of 7:45 a.m.

Ferries sailing out of Tsawwassen and into Victoria are even more packed, with the 9, 10, and 11 a.m. sailings into Swartz Bay already at capacity.

While 2.5 centimetres of snow fell at the Victoria International Airport Sunday evening, none of Monday’s ferry sailings have been cancelled. BC Ferries says it will continue to post updates.

