Three suspects sought by West Shore RCMP after Colwood assault

Police look to speak with 3 male teens suspected in April 2 incident on Wale Road

The West Shore RCMP is looking to speak with three suspects after an assault in Colwood on April 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP is looking to speak with three assault suspects.

On April 2, just after 2 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in the 300-block of Wale Road in Colwood. The victim sustained minor injuries in what witnesses told officers was an unprovoked assault, RCMP stated in a release.

The suspects were last seen heading north on Island Highway.

Police are looking to speak with three male suspects described as Indigenous teens between the ages of 16 and 18. The first was wearing black pants, has short hair and a slim build. The second has short hair and was last seen wearing a red ball cap with glasses, a black shirt and black pants, while the third suspect was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the incident or can identify the suspects is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: 50-year-old wedding gift watch lost in Langford

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultColwoodWest Shore