Three-vehicle crash in Saanich interrupts morning traffic

A three-vehicle collision interrupted traffic at the intersection of Shelbourne and Pear streets on the morning of Dec. 12. (Image via Google Maps)

A three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich interrupted traffic on Saturday (Dec. 12) afternoon and resulted in minor injuries.

At around 10:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision and firefighters worked quickly to secure the vehicles, remove debris and clear away any spills, explained Duty Chief Rob Heppell of the Saanich Fire Department.

He noted that just one firetruck was dispatched because the incident was “relatively minor in nature.” Paramedics also attended but Heppell said the drivers involved in the crash weren’t seriously injured.

The roadway was clear by 11:45 a.m. and traffic resumed in the area.

READ ALSO: Pandemic leaves Greater Victoria women more vulnerable to domestic violence

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

car crashDistrict of Saanich