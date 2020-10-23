Three-way stop coming to King George Terrace and Beach Drive in Oak Bay

The intersection of King George Terrace and Beach Drive will get a new stop sign to become a three-way intersection. A crosswalk will be installed along Beach across King George. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The intersection of King George Terrace and Beach Drive will soon become a three-way intersection.

As it stands, the intersection has two stop signs, one where King George Terrace eastbound abuts Beach Drive. The other is southbound on Beach Drive where it meets King George.

Currently, drivers or cyclists headed westbound on Beach Drive can continue uninterrupted through the intersection by turning left onto King George (when it’s clear) or along Beach Drive.

The new format will establish a three-way stop, with a first-in, first-out priority model.

Dan Horan, director of engineering and public works, said the improvements will add a crosswalk along Beach Drive to connect sidewalks on either side of King George Terrace.

READ ALSO: Winds of Time sculpture to be installed onto Oak Bay’s King George Terrace

“This configuration worked … probably better when there was less traffic,” Horan said.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch lives near the intersection and said it’s among a group of awkward intersections in Oak Bay that tend to have near misses but not a lot of crashes.

“This will benefit from having a proper crosswalk,” Murdoch said. “It should reduce the lack of clarity.”

There will be some work done to lower the grading along the edges of the road to ensure the new stop sign is visible. There is also an additional sign forewarning of the coming intersection around the bend, eastward, along Beach Drive.

READ MORE: Oak Bay News readers respond to on-street patio dining

reporter@oakbaynews.com