Three West Shore fire rescue teams looking for new recruits

Three fire departments on the West Shore are looking for new volunteer firefighter recruits for 2021.

Metchosin Fire Rescue, Sooke Fire Rescue and Colwood Fire Rescue are looking for the next round of dedicated individuals who will be able to handle the heat.

To qualify, you must live within each municipality, be older than 19 (18 in Sooke), maintain a healthy lifestyle and pass a criminal record check. As a volunteer or paid on-call firefighter, you’ll be expected to respond to various calls, including fires, motor vehicle accidents and medical emergencies.

Metchosin Fire Rescue will be hosting their information session on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at their fire station, located at 4440 Happy Valley Rd. Their application deadline is Oct. 15. Those interested can find out more info by calling 250-478-1307.

Sooke Fire Rescue will be accepting applications until Oct. 12. Anyone with questions is asked to call 250-642-5422.

Colwood Fire Rescue hasn’t specified a deadline as of Sunday, but residents who are interested can contact 250-478-8321.

Residents can apply for Metchosin’s volunteer firefighter crew at metchosinfire.ca/recruitment, for Sooke Fire Rescue at sooke.ca/district-services/departments/firerescue-services/recruitment/volunteer-firefighters and for Colwood Fire Rescue at colwood.ca/city-services/fire-department/volunteer-firefighter.

Applicants who have prior experience with advanced first aid training, a Class 1, 2, 3 or 4 driver’s licence or taken fire-related courses are preferred.

