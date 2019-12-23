Thrift store beside Danbrook One closes up shop until further notice

Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Langford is closing up shop early for the holidays, as it’s neighbour, Danbrook One, has been deemed structurally unsafe by the City of Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A Langford thrift shop has decided to shut their doors for the time being, due to the City of Langford deeming the apartment building beside them structurally unsafe.

When news broke that tenants from Danbrook One, the tallest apartment building in Langford, were leaving due to a confirmed safety risk, the St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) thrift shop, located at 2784 Claude Rd., decided to follow the city’s lead and close up shop early for the holidays.

The store had previously planned to be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 but will now remain closed until early next week to figure out what their next steps will be.

On Friday, the City of Langford said it received a report from the internationally recognized engineering firm WSP Global Inc. that recommends immediate installation of temporary support to the building. A summary of the report from WSP said issues with the building are related to the gravity system and the seismic force-resisting system.

WSP was hired by the City of Langford after Engineering and Geoscientists BC notified the City that one of its members was being investigated for possible building code violations pertaining to the Danbrook One property.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation and we’ll worry about the blame in the new year but right now our concentration is on the residents,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young on Friday.

Our Lady of the Rosary Childcare and Pre-School, located on the other side of Danbrook One, isn’t going anywhere.

“I told the parents that if they have concerns, they can choose to not drop their kids off here,” said daycare manager Maureen McNeil. “No one has taken me up on the offer yet. I’m not really worried unless there is an earthquake.”

SDVP declined for comment but confirmed that residents can continue to drop their donations outside the closed Langford location, as employees will collect them daily. Donations are preferred between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

–with files from Shalu Mehta and Katherine Engqvist

