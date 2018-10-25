Thumb tacks spread Gorge Park path marks second spiked location in one day

Susan Hollis holds a handful of silver thumb tacks she found along the Galloping Goose Trail after one punctured her tire as she cycled to work Wednesday. (Courtesy Susan Hollis)

For the second time in less than five hours, a Victoria resident found silver thumb tacks scattered across a public path.

Travis Doucette was walking his dog down a path leading from the parking lot in Gorge Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. when something “shiny” caught his eye. “I thought it was pocket change,” he said, so he carried on.

RELATED: Victoria cyclist finds thumb tacks spread across Galloping Goose Trail

On the way back, Doucette said he took a closer look and realized there was a line of thumb tacks laid out, some “not so obvious.”

“At least a good 15 or 20 of them poured in a row,” he said. “I picked them up and threw them in the trash.”

Earlier that afternoon, Susan Hollis was cycling along the Galloping Goose near Tolmie Lane when something stopped her tire and she realized it had been punctured with a thumb tack.

RELATED: Motorists stuck fixing tires after screws scattered across popular Colwood roadway

“When I went back to investigate there were hundreds scattered throughout a 15 foot stretch,” said Hollis, who gathered a handful to take photos and with the help of others on the trail, removed the rest of them.

Doucette, who read about Hollis in the Victoria News and called to say he experienced a similar situation, said he often walks his dog along the paths in Gorge Park.

“I live just down the road and we go there regularly – that was the first I’ve ever seen that happen,” he said.

@kristyn_anthony

kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.