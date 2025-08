Advisory also for Boundary, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Similkameen, South Thompson

A storm rolls over Okanagan Lake near Vernon Sunday, Aug. 3.

1 / 1 A storm rolls over Okanagan Lake near Vernon Sunday, Aug. 3. Advertisement

Listen to this article

Thunderstorm advisories continue to hover over parts of the province.

Environment Canada issued another advisory Monday, Aug. 4.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain," the advisory reads.

Affected areas are the entire Okanagan, Boundary, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Similkameen and South Thompson.

"When thunder roars, go indoors!" Environment Canada advises. "Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year."