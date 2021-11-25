Thursday morning fire destroys Saanich Peninsula home

Crews suppressed fire at 6 a.m. after responding at 2:30; firefighters remain on site

Saanich Peninsula emergency crews responded to a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed a home in the Jimmy Road area of the Tsawout First Nation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization offered support services to four people after an early Thursday morning fire destroyed their home on the Saanich Peninsula.

Chief Kenn Mount of the Central Saanich Fire Department said later that the home, located near Popeye’s Campground in the Jimmy Road area of the Tsawout First Nation neighbourhood, is a complete loss.

While paramedics were attending to some people on scene as firefighters battled the blaze, Mount was unable to report the extent of any injuries sustained. No injuries were reported among the multiple fire crews attending.

Central Saanich fire crews responded around 2:30 a.m. and were assisted by crews from the Sidney and North Saanich fire departments. Mount said crews finished suppressing the fire at around 6 a.m.

“And then, we are just dealing with hot spots there,” he said. “It is what I call a defensive fire. It was very much involved in the whole house.” Upon arrival, crews found the blaze had already spread to the upstairs of the house.

@CSaanichFire is still on scene performing overhaul from an early morning residential structure fire. Thank you to our mutual aid partners @SidneyVFire & @dns_fire as well to #PEMOESS for their assistance for the displace residents. #CSaan #inittogether https://t.co/Zno5ugt7QT — Central Saanich Fire (@CSaanichFire) November 25, 2021

“We had quite a few apparatus on scene there and good support from our neighbours,” Mount said. “We are able to do a quick attack with our initial unit there as fast as possible. We needed support from multiple agencies as well (B.C. Ambulance, RCMP) and right now it is still under investigation. We still have crews on site dealing with fire watch.”

He voiced appreciation for having the back-up support from the neighbouring departments, “in case another incident occurred.”

