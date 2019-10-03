Thursday night lane closures coming to Highway 1

Southbound lanes of Highway 1 will be closed Thursday night to allow for crane operations. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Drivers planning to take Highway 1 on Thursday evening can prepare for single lane traffic at the McKenzie interchange as the province continues work on the $96 million project.

Highway 1 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to allow for cranes to “safely place girders” on the new multi-use overpass.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Highway 1 northbound, meaning only single-lane traffic in both directions through the project site.

The lane closure is the second to occur recently, with northbound lanes closed overnight on Monday, Sept. 30.

An additional closure is anticipated but the date and time have not been confirmed. Motorists are encouraged to drive with care through the project site and obey all posted speed limits.

The McKenzie interchange project will create a 175m by 2.1m multi-use overpass connecting directing to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. It is expected to open to pedestrians and cyclists in spring, 2020.

