Thursday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms with a high of 14 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 9 C.

Thursday sees sun with risk of thunderstorm, high of 14 C

Plus your weekend forecast

Thursday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms with a high of 14 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 9 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be clear with a high of 9 C.

Saturday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 9 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.


