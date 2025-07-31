UPDATE: Evacuation alert issued due to Bear Creek wildfire on Harrison Lake

Multiple crews, aircraft battling blaze north of Harrison

UPDATE: An evacuation alert was issued for the North Cascade Bay Area on the east side of Harrison Lake due to the Bear Creek Wildfire, as of 10:42 a.m. on July 31.

An alert from Fraser Valley Regional District states that those in the area are not required to evacuate at this time but must be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

"Failure to do so may result in you or your family not having the supplies you require, such as medications," the alert states. "This is a cautionary notification as wildfire behavior is not predictable."

Closures to Harrison East Forest Service Road and other Forest Service Roads will limit access to the area. This alert will remain in effect until conditions change.

The area includes Cascade Peninsula Recreation Site.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) reports the Bear Creek wildfire north of Harrison Hot Springs has grown to 70 hectares. It remains out of control and a wildfire of note as of Thursday (July 31) morning.

The Bear Creek wildfire grew from 22 hectares to 65 hectares overnight between Tuesday (July 29) and Wednesday (July 30) as the BCWS bucketed the fire through the night using night vision imaging.

As of Thursday morning, two 22-person fire crews, five helicopters and two air tankers have been in the area fighting the fire.

The general public is asked to avoid the Bear Creek area at this time. Boaters are asked to avoid Cascade Bay and the northern areas of Harrison Lake, especially south of the Silver River. Drivers are asked to refrain from travelling along East Harrison Forest Service Road in the effected area. This is for the safety of the public and the safety of firefighters.

While there are no evacuation alerts or orders for this fire as of Thursday, the nearby campsite has been evacuated.

As of Thursday morning, there are 72 active wildfires in B.C. There have been six wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area to date, four of which are human-caused.

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

