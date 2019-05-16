Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and a high of 17 C. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

Thursday will see mix of sun and cloud, high of 17 C

Plus your weekend forecast

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a low of 10 C.

Friday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 18 C. Overnight will see showers with an overnight low of 11 C.

Sunday will see showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight is expected to be cloudy with a low of 10 C.


