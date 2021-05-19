A three-vehice crash brought traffic down to single-lane alternating on Sooke Road Tuesday mid-day. (Submitted/Derek Lewers)

A three-vehice crash brought traffic down to single-lane alternating on Sooke Road Tuesday mid-day. (Submitted/Derek Lewers)

Ticket, no charges in three-car crash on Sooke Road

Tuesday’s accident a straight forward rear-ender, RCMP say

A three-car pile-up on Tuesday that closed Sooke Road has resulted in a traffic ticket, but no criminal charges.

Two cars stopped for a light-activated pedestrian crossing in the 5400 block of Sooke Road where the Galloping Goose Trail crosses, but a dump truck was unable to stop.

No pedestrians were injured, but two drivers were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Sooke Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and Sooke RCMP all responded to the accident which occurred mid-morning.

READ MORE: Sooke Road open to single-lane traffic following three-vehicle crash

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AccidentsSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes
Next story
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Just Posted

Areas shaded in blue are under a boil water advisory as of May 19, 2021. (CRD image)
Boil water advisory initiated in Port Renfrew

Residents warned to boil water for a full minute

The Sooke homeless shelter on Otter Point Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Sooke Shelter resident charged with arson, assault and mischief for March fire

The accused man is still in custody

A three-vehice crash brought traffic down to single-lane alternating on Sooke Road Tuesday mid-day. (Submitted/Derek Lewers)
Ticket, no charges in three-car crash on Sooke Road

Tuesday’s accident a straight forward rear-ender, RCMP say

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Sooke coast is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

A security guard was taken to hospital Tuesday night after they were stabbed while stopping a theft at a store in the Hillside Shopping Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Victoria security guard survives mall stabbing

Guard was stabbed May 18 while stopping a theft from a Hillside Mall store

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

North Coast Trail Ale. (Submitted photo)
Interest in Vancouver Island’s wild north coast continuing to brew

Growing interest in Cape Scott and the North Coast Trail can be washed down with new craft beer

Tofino plans to launch a pay-parking system around its public beaches, including this lot at Chesterman Beach. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Tofino set to charge for parking at public beaches

Fees will be charged at roughly 10 locations including Chesterman Beach

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

Most Read