Tiffin Creek wildfire in central interior of B.C. being held

BC Wildfire Service crews have updated the status of the Tiffin Creek wildfire near Lillooet being held and report minimal fire activity on June 27.

A wildfire burning north of Lillooet has been marked as being held by BC Wildfire June 27with reduced fire behaviour.

1 / 1 A wildfire burning north of Lillooet has been marked as being held by BC Wildfire June 27with reduced fire behaviour. Advertisement

BC Wildfire Service has updated the status of a 151 hectare fire 15 km north of Lillooet to being held June 27.

The fire, which is suspected to have been human-caused, started on June 24 and was highly visible from Highway 99 and the communities of Lillooet and Pavilion.

Currently, BC Wildfire reports the fire is showing rank 1 fire behaviour, which is a smouldering ground fire.

The fire grew minimally on June 25 and has not seen any significant growth since being actioned by BC Wildfire crews.

An earlier increase in reported size was due to more accurate mapping made possible when smoke cleared for a helicopter to navigate the perimeter.

Cooler temperatures and some precipitation overnight in the area has helped crews, which have been able to establish a containment line around the fire.

BC Wildfire Service has three three-person initial attack crews, two unit crews and two officer assigned to the fire.

Four helicopters and four water tenders are also supporting the crews working on the ground.

The Kamloops Fire Centre did receive some lightning overnight as well, with two new starts today, however both were single tree spot fires.

Initial attack crews were able to action and call both out as of June 27.