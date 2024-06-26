Tiffin Creek Wildfire near Lillooet estimated at 151 hectares

Tiffin Creek Wildfire is now estimated at 151 hectares in size, but BC Wildfire Service reports crews are making some progress on the incident on June 25.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a wildfire 15 km north of Lillooet on June 25. The incident was discovered on June 24 and is believed to have be human-caused.

1 / 1 BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a wildfire 15 km north of Lillooet on June 25. The incident was discovered on June 24 and is believed to have be human-caused. Advertisement

The Tiffin Creek wildfire burning 15 km north of Lillooet is now estimated at 151 hectares on June 25 as BC Wildfire Service crews continue to action the fire.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire has seen minimal growth and crews are making progress on the incident, and the increase in estimated size is due to more accurate mapping made possible by a reduction in smoke in the area allowing helicopter mapping to take place.

BC Wildfire Service now has four three-person initial attack crews, one unit crew and two officer at the fire, with one more unit crew now on route as well to provide additional support.

Four pieces of heavy equipment and four helicopters are also supporting the crews working on the ground.

Temperatures on site are around 29 C and relative humidity is at 20 per cent at 2 p.m., according to Environment Canada. BC Wildfire Service said personnel on site have been reporting winds in the 15-20 km/h range.

Thundershowers are forecast for this evening, which may provide some moisture for the area, but may bring with them the potential for lightning-caused fires as well.

The Tiffin Creek fire was discovered on June 24 and was initially estimated as 25 hectares in size.

The fire is suspected to have been human-caused and was burning in steep terrain and is highly visible from Highway 99, Lillooet and Pavilion.

Check https://www.drivebc.ca/ for any updates on the driving conditions of Highway 99.