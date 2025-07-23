Tŝilhqot’in youth speak at UN session on rights of Indigenous peoples

Sierra William and Dakota Diablo spent a week in Geneva learning and practicing applying the rights of Indigenous peoples

Nits’ilʔin Francis Laceese with youth ambassadors Sierra William and Dakota Diablo attended the United Nations' 18th session for the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Nits'ilʔin Francis Laceese with youth ambassadors Sierra William and Dakota Diablo attended the United Nations' 18th session for the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Two Tŝilhqot’in youth ambassadors were in Geneva, Switzerland last week to represent their nation at the international level.

Sierra William and Dakota Diablo attended the United Nations’ 18th session of the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP).

“I can’t even describe how amazing it was to be there,” said William. At 22 years old, William already attended the UN twice before.

William graduated last year with a Human Rights Diploma from Thompson Rivers University and is now pursuing a bachelor's degree in social work. She also aims to get her law degree.

“The purpose of my work for me is...so we can lessen the number of Indigenous youth in the child welfare system,” William said.

Her first experience at the UN was last April when she attended the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (PFII) which she again attended this year along with Diablo. The two are part of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government’s (TNG) International Youth Ambassador Program, launched in April of 2024 to empower Tŝilhqot’in youth to understand and apply the human rights of Indigenous peoples.

Through the program William and her peers were given training to prepare for PFII.

“It gives us a rundown of what’s happening in the United Nations, prepares us to write speeches...and how to make connections with people,” William said about the training.

As for EMRIP, held this year from July 14-18 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, William and Diablo arrived a few days ahead of time to attend training on site.

EMRIP is an annual five-day session which encourages dialogue and brings forth recommendations for the UN’s seven independent experts on the rights of Indigenous peoples. The experts are appointed by the Human Rights Council to help countries achieve the goals of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Attended by Indigenous peoples, organizations and civil societies from across the world, there are many voices looking to contribute to the conversation. Diablo and William wrote speeches of their own and registered to speak, though they were unable to get their name on the list.

William was aiming to talk about the importance of language revitalization, and how it ties into the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. She highlighted her own nation’s efforts on that front, including the community radio station which broadcasts in the Tŝilhqot’in language.

“I say it’s important to me because I’m the first generation not to go to residential school,” William said, explaining how residential schools stripped many First Nations peoples in Canada from their culture, songs and language. “They (her family) kept our language alive, our culture alive, and they’re the reasons why I want to continue this work, to keep our language alive.”

William added that she aspires to be a fluent speaker of the Tŝilhqot’in language.

The youth ambassadors may not have had the chance to read their own speeches at the UN, but they were able to speak on behalf of Nits’ilʔin (Chief) of the community of Tl’esqox Francis Laceese, vice chief of the TNG.

“He made sure that me and Dakota were able to speak on the floor,” William said. She addressed everyone gathered at the mechanism twice, first about how Canada's Human Rights Commission falls short in meeting the principles of UNDRIP. She later spoke about enhancing the direct participation and involvement of Indigenous peoples at the UN.

Both William and Diablo were also invited to provide an opening song at a side event on Tuesday, July 15.

William said it was amazing to see some of her greatest idols in the field and their passion for what they do.

William said she will definitely be continuing this type of work, which she was inspired to pursue by her parents who work in social work and leadership roles.

When William isn’t busy representing her nation’s youth or working on her degree, she makes traditional clothing such as ribbon skirts and regalia through her business Chi?ela Designs.