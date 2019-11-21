Parts of Tillicum Mall were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a fire alarm was triggered in the Save On Foods. (Google Maps)

Tillicum Centre evacuated after false alarm in Save-On-Foods

A fire alarm was mistakenly activated by falling food

Parts of Tillicum Centre were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a fire alarm was mistakenly triggered in the Save-On-Foods.

The alarms went off before 3 p.m. and the top floor of the mall was evacuated. The Saanich Fire Department responded and determined that a pull station was mistakenly activated, said Dep. Fire Chief Dan Wood.

A spokesperson from store explained that product fell off a trolley and triggered the alarm. Staff aren’t concerned about the incident as there was no malfeasance involved.

