Tillicum Centre evacuated after false alarm in Save-On-Foods

Parts of Tillicum Centre were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a fire alarm was mistakenly triggered in the Save-On-Foods.

The alarms went off before 3 p.m. and the top floor of the mall was evacuated. The Saanich Fire Department responded and determined that a pull station was mistakenly activated, said Dep. Fire Chief Dan Wood.

A spokesperson from store explained that product fell off a trolley and triggered the alarm. Staff aren’t concerned about the incident as there was no malfeasance involved.

