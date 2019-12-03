No injuries were reported

Tillicum Centre evacuated after pipe burst

Some stores remain closed while crews mop up

Tillicum Centre was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a pipe burst causing a flood.

The Coast Capital Savings location across from Winners is under construction and on Dec. 3, a sprinkler pipe was hit by construction crews and water poured out, affecting both levels of the mall.

The leak triggered the fire alarm system and the mall was evacuated. According to the Saanich Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

Northern Reflections, Coast Capital Savings, Bentley and Cresta Dental were affected by the flood but the rest of the mall has reopened to the public, explained Elyse Norgaard Kituri, general manager of Anthem Properties which operates Tillicum Centre.

READ ALSO: Victoria man with outstanding warrants flees police, arrested in Saanich

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Just Posted

Victoria man with outstanding warrants flees police, arrested in Saanich

Saanich police, VicPD join forces to make the arrest

Single-lane traffic along Highway 1 in Langford due to rock blasting until spring 2020

Expect delays between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays

After-school program in North Saanich closes, leaves parents scrambling

Sharon Larade is looking for after-school childcare for the second time in months

Colwood daytime sexual assault remains active investigation

No updates on October break-in and sexual assault

Russell Books invites public to book warming in new location

Book store inviting local authors to evening celebration

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

RCMP arrest knife-wielding man at gunpoint during Duncan’s Christmas Kick Off

The arrest startled some onlookers

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

VIDEO: Hospital health safety leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 3

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Most Read