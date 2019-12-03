Tillicum Centre evacuated after pipe burst

Some stores remain closed while crews mop up

Tillicum Centre was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a pipe burst causing a flood.

The Coast Capital Savings location across from Winners is under construction and on Dec. 3, a sprinkler pipe was hit by construction crews and water poured out, affecting both levels of the mall.

The leak triggered the fire alarm system and the mall was evacuated. According to the Saanich Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

Northern Reflections, Coast Capital Savings, Bentley and Cresta Dental were affected by the flood but the rest of the mall has reopened to the public, explained Elyse Norgaard Kituri, general manager of Anthem Properties which operates Tillicum Centre.

