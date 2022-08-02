The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo set on fire

Following Aug. 2 incident, RCMP have identified a suspect, but haven’t located him

One of Nanaimo’s Tim Hortons coffee shops is closed after being set on fire in the early-morning hours today.

Nanaimo RCMP were first to the scene at the Northfield Road café at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“We responded to find the front of the restaurant engulfed in flames,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames “before they could do extensive damage,” said O’Brien.

The establishment is closed today, Aug. 2.

O’Brien said witnesses were able to provide information that have pointed RCMP to a suspect; however, that individual hasn’t yet been located despite police patrols in the area.

The suspect was described as a man about 5-foot-10 with a scruffy beard, who was wearing a black shirt and white patterned shorts at the time of the incident.

