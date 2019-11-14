PAC president Rebecca Melett of École Beausoleil with her son Natnael. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Time is ticking for Victoria school relocation

Beausoleil school hopes a one year extension is enough time to find a new home

The parents of students at Ecole Beausoleil on Bank Street hope a one year extension on their current lease will be enough time to find a new location.

The school’s current lease of the former Sundance building ends in June of 2020 but they believe the Greater Victoria School District will grant an extension.

It’s been a time of hope but also stress for the community of teachers, students and parents who have watched the school grow from a handful of students to 86 this year. This past summer the Greater Victoria School District’s education board – which is in its own state of emergency in need of space for its ballooning elementary and middle school population – voted to reclaim the century-old Bank Street facility and combine it with the Sundance facility.

In the meantime, the kids at Beausoleil are going on tour. At least, their choir is.

READ MORE: How Victoria’s little Ecole Beausoleil is at the heart of a national court case

FROM 2015: Sundance elementary closure splits school board

This month they’ll perform for the residents of Glengarry and Mount St. Mary hospitals.

It’s been a fast build for the community of Beausoleil, which is in the French School District, and which opened with just 15 students in 2015 and serves classes from kindergarten to Grade 3. Not only is Beausoleil seeking a new home but its parent advisory council is also wondering when they’ll ascertain equal resources from the Ministry of Education that the province’s regular stream system gets, said Beausoleil PAC president Rebecca Mellett.

READ ALSO: School board to consider reopening Bank, Sundance schools

Last year the Supreme Court ruled in favour of an appeal by the French School District (Conseil Scolaire Francophone) and the B.C. Federation of Francophone Parents against the B.C. Ministry of Education, claiming discrimination and under funding of public schooling for the French population.

The final decision on extending the lease hasn’t come before the SD61 board yet and neither has the nuances of how the historic Bank Street building will get its estimated $5 million in seismic upgrades.

“We have not seen the terms and conditions, although evidently portables will be installed to share the property with English classes,” said Mellett. “[If that happens] it will be interesting to see which kids are relegated to the outside versus inside classes.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP
Next story
Province working with RCMP to address the force’s B.C. budget cuts

Just Posted

Fire alarm accidentally pulled at Royal Jubilee Hospital

The code red was quickly called off

VicPD unable to locate suspect following James Bay ‘stalker alert’

Flyers posted around neighbourhood warn of man being followed and a verbal confrontation

UPDATED: Police raid 23-year-old cannabis compassion club in Victoria

Supporters gather outside the Cannabis Buyers Club on Johnson Street

Time is ticking for Victoria school relocation

Beausoleil school hopes a one year extension is enough time to find a new home

’Tis the season for holiday cheer with a Ken Lavigne Christmas

Enjoy the magic of the season with the region’s largest indoor snowball fight

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Province working with RCMP to address the force’s B.C. budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Louis C.K. accuser ‘infuriated’ by Canadian comedy booker’s defence

Accuser says she did not consent to C.K. undressing and masturbating in front of her

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference faces criticism over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Use of force deemed justifiable in arrest of suspect after snowy chase near Nanaimo

Independent Investigation Office of B.C. reports on incident from late last winter

Most Read