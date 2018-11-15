Vincent Noseworthy, 39. (Edmonton Police handout)

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

An Alberta man is facing a handful of sexual assault-related charges in connection to a Tinder date gone wrong, and police believe there could be other alleged victims in other provinces.

Vincent Noseworthy, 39, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, choking with the intent to overcome resistance, and unlawful confinement, Edmonton Police said in a news release Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 14, after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

It’s alleged she and Noseworthy had arranged to meet through the dating app Tinder. During the date, the two drove to a rural location outside of Edmonton in the woman’s vehicle, police said, where Noseworthy allegedly confined her and violently assaulted her.

Noseworthy has been released on conditions, but investigators said he may commit another alleged offence.

He is active on online dating websites and may go by the name “Vinnie Worth.”

Any additional victims are encouraged to contact Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com/250.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Saanich students expect ‘humbling’ trip to Tanzania in 2019

Just Posted

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at CFB Esquimalt

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Viral video shows Sooke resident calling out illegal crab fishers

The video shows a man and woman with 12 undersized crabs in Sooke

UVic getting two new buildings for student housing

University will get a new 600-seat dining hall, kitchen and small grocery area

Oak Bay seeks more provincial funding for deer birth control program

Increase in budget would mean 40 more deer get immunocontraception come fall 2019

Victoria Curling Club wants to be part of new Crystal Pool Facility after lease renewal ends

The 66-year old club owns the building, but sits on city land

VIDEO: ‘Teddy’s Trial’ adjourned until Dec. 4 to give Joe time to get new lawyer

Lawyer leaving for personal reasons led to postponement of pre-trial conference in Duncan

VIDEO: ‘Teddy’s Trial’ adjourned until Dec. 4 to give Joe time to get new lawyer

Lawyer leaving for personal reasons led to postponement of pre-trial conference in Duncan

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Veterinarian opens emergency clinic to deal with bacteria that kills dogs

Leptospirosis causing fears among dog owners

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read