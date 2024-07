The suspected cause of the wildfire is listed as started by humans or human activity

A very small wildfire, listed at 0.009 hectares in size, was discovered July 17 at Haihte Lake, which is situated nearby the Village of Sayward on Vancouver Island.

The wildfire is currently listed by the Coastal Fire Centre as under control, which means it's not projected to spread beyond the current perimeter.

The suspected cause of the wildfire is listed as started by humans or human activity.