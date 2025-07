B.C. Wildfire Service and Port McNeill Fire Rescue responded to the wildfire

A 0.009 hectare wildfire was discovered Monday morning (July 7) by Mitchell Bay on Malcolm Island, which is off the coast of Port McNeill.

Mitchell Bay is located east of the village of Sointula, and the wildfire is believed to have been human-caused.

B.C. Wildfire Service and Port McNeill Fire Rescue responded to the wildfire, and it was listed as extinguished as of Tuesday, July 8 at 8:27 a.m.