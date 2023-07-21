Tip line launched for missing B.C. kids Aurora, Joshua Bolton amid Amber Alert

Aurora Bolton (8) and Joshuah Bolton (10), were reported missing by their father on Monday, July 17

From top left, clockwise: 74-year-old Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Joshuah and Aurora are part of an Amber Alert issued July 19, 2023 after their mother, Verity, failed to returned them July 17 following a planned vacation. (Surrey RCMP)

1 / 1 From top left, clockwise: 74-year-old Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Joshuah and Aurora are part of an Amber Alert issued July 19, 2023 after their mother, Verity, failed to returned them July 17 following a planned vacation. (Surrey RCMP)

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.:

A tip line has been launched for anyone with details about the two missing Surrey children as the Day 3 of the Amber Alert comes to a close.

Any tips about the location of 8-year old Aurora Bolton, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton or their mother Verity Bolton can be directed to tip line: 604-599-7676, or through email at surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Investigators have also released new photos of the two men believed to be with Verity: her father, Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov.

Officers across the southeast district, Nelson Police Department and Surrey RCMP have been fielding tips and possible sightings. As well, the BC Conservation Officer Service is helping with ground searches and RCMP Air Services are being deployed.

“We need the public to stay vigilant and call our tip line or email tips with any sightings,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a statement.

“We know they have been using the same truck and they have been towing three different trailers, and we need the public to keep this in mind. It’s also possible the children could be spotted with either Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov, or their mother Verity Bolton.”

ORIGINAL

The Amber Alert for two missing children as well as their mother and two men is entering into its third day as investigators focus on the Kamloops region.

Aurora Bolton (8) and Joshuah Bolton (10), were reported missing by their father to Surrey RCMP on July 17, after their mother, Verity Bolton, failed to return them back to him.

In a release on Thursday, Surrey RCMP revealed surveillance footage showing just Verity outside a grocery store in Kamloops on July 15. She was wearing all black, including a hat and sunglasses.

A few hours later in a press conference, Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn confirmed Verity, Aurora, and Joshuah are travelling with Verity’s dad, Robert Bolton, 74 and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, 53.

The two children were last seen on Friday, July 7 travelling through the Merritt area, but a specific location is unknown.

As of Friday morning, the Kelowna RCMP believe the two children, their mother, and the two other men are living off the grid in the Kamloops area.

Black Press also reached out to both Kamloops and Merritt RCMP Friday morning.

All five of them are travelling with a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 (B.C. licence plate SJ2708) hauling a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. It is also believed they have an additional large travel trailer.

Anyone who sees the group is asked to call 911 immediately.

The children’s family is asking for privacy at this time, but provided the RCMP with a statement:

“Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts as well as the public, who are sharing the AMBER Alert and have been calling in with tips. Our entire family is devastated by recent events. We ask everyone if they could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope they will be returned home safe very soon.”

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.