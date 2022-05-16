Tipped over truck causes TCH traffic slowdown in Saanich

A moving truck that tipped over in the off-ramp from the Trans-Canada Highway onto Admirals Road was causing traffic slowdown. (Twitter/Saanich Police Department)

Traffic was slowed down after a moving van tipped over onto the median on the Admirals Road off-ramp from the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported but police are cautioning motorists to be aware of the hazard until the truck is removed from the side of the ramp.

A moving van has tipped into the median on the Admirals Rd off-ramp from the TCH. Traffic is able to pass but is causing some slowdowns. The windy conditions are being investigated as a possible contributing factor. No injuries to report. #Saanich #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/eoYWJc213K — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 16, 2022

