Tips lead Victoria police to man wanted on warrant

A wanted man awaits court after tips from the public led to his arrest.

On Feb. 2, the Victoria Police Department issued a public alert that Benjamin Gatchell was wanted on an unendorsed warrant for several offences including uttering threats, fail to stop after an accident, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, officers received a tip that led to them locating and arresting Gatchell in the 700-block of Yates Street without incident.

Officers transported Gatchell to cells at VicPD where he was held to await court.

