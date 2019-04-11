Exam season is fast approaching and Fraser Health wants to help students better manage their stress. (KF/Wikimedia Commons)

Tips to manage stress during post-secondary exams

The Fraser Health Authority says it’s okay to ask for help

Post-secondary students likely don’t need to be reminded that exam season is fast approaching, and Fraser Health is sharing ways to get help managing stress.

“It’s not uncommon for students to feel anxious or more pressure as exam time comes around,” said Dr. Kofi Bonnie, clinical nurse educator for Fraser Health, in a news release Thursday. “If their regular coping mechanisms and routines aren’t working, they shouldn’t be afraid to get assistance if they don’t feel well.”

Bonnie suggested establishing a regular sleep routine and getting six to eight hours of sleep each night.

Maintaining a healthy diet, using exercise as a “stress buster,” and avoiding drugs and alcohol, though that may be tempting, all help keep your mental health up.

Students who need to speak with someone can access the Fraser Health Crisis Line 24 hours a day at 604-951-8855.

READ MORE: Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege
Next story
Saanich denies athletic facility interest-free loan

Just Posted

Saanich investigating oil spill near Mount Douglas

Details about spill first reported Wednesday appear spare

West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs and replica firearm

37-year-old Langford man well known to police

Harbour of Hope Society to host fundraiser for refugee families

The Swinging Spring Soiree takes place April 12

Full lineup in place for 2019 JazzFest; ticket sales launch Friday

Excitement builds for this year’s 36th annual TD Victoria International Jazz Festival

Site of B.C.’s former oldest bakery will host a cannabis-friendly restaurant

Trees Restauraunt will take over the former site of Willie’s Bakery in Victoria

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

A good day for pets

April 11th celebrates pets and the joy they bring to our lives while promoting animal adoption

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

Most Read