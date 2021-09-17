Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tk’emlups Nation extends invitation to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Nation iencouraging participants to teach the honour song in schools, workplaces and at home

A First Nation that announced more than 200 unmarked graves had been found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., is inviting people to mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation has shared a video to help people learn the Secwepemc Honour Song to drum and sing at 2:15 p.m. Pacific time on Sept. 30.

Chief Rosanne Casimir says news of the unmarked graves sparked a global outpouring of support and the invitation offers a way for people to connect.

The nation is encouraging participants to teach the honour song in schools, workplaces and at home.

Since May, several other First Nations have reported finding unmarked graves or suspected remains located around former residential institutions in their territories.

Casimir says the nation has been working to decide what happens next at the Kamloops site and it is set to share updates at an event scheduled to take place next month.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Tk’emlups preparing for archaeological work at B.C. residential school site where remains found

Indigenousresidential schoolsTruth and Reconciliation Commission

Previous story
B.C. housing supply depends on local, federal help, Horgan says
Next story
Breaking the cycle: An Indigenous woman’s search for ‘Sanala’

Just Posted

Saanich Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Lochside Trail on Sept. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted on Lochside Trail in Saanich

Emergency crews assess the scene of a bus crash near Thetis Lake Friday morning. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)
Transit bus crashes into ditch near Thetis Lake on Trans-Canada Highway

The Norwegian Bliss en route from Alaska to Seattle makes it's way towards Ogden Point in Victoria, B.C., on Friday June 1, 2018. Two U.S. bills proposed by a congressman and senator aimed at allowing Alaskan-bound cruise ships to bypass Canadian ports would have a "devastating" affect on British Columbia's economy, the head of Victoria's harbour authority says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Alaska cruise ship bill would have ‘devastating’ economic impact: B.C. port official

Saanich resident and University of British Columbia student Emilie Wang is working with the UBC vaccine literacy club to address vaccine hesitancy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich-based UBC student gathers immunity experts to talk COVID-19 vaccines