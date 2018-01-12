TODAY: Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Sarah Cotton with her daughters Chloe (left) and Aubrey (right) taken in October 2017. A funeral service for the two girls begins today at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral. (Photo Ryan MacDonald Photography)

The funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry, two sisters found dead on Christmas Day in their father’s Oak Bay apartment, takes place today.

The service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria with a reception to follow in the school hall. The service is open to the public.

“In times of such immense and overwhelming grief, no words can make sense of this tragic loss of life and its impact on a family, a community and a city”, says the Very Reverend Ansley Tucker of Christ Church Cathedral. “The service provides an opportunity to shoulder each other’s pain, to plant the seeds of hope, and to commend two little girls to the safe keeping of God.”

The cathedral, one of Canada’s largest churches, will not only accommodate the expected community turnout but also has a close connection to the family. Six-year-old Chloe attended Grade 1 at Christ Church Cathedral School that sits on the corner of the cathedral grounds.

A scholarship in memory of Chloe and Aubrey has been set up through the Victoria Foundation to provide scholarships to children attending Christ Church Cathedral School. Making a donation in support of the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund can be done by phone (250-381-5532), cheque, or online.

