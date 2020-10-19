Todd Creek Trestle restoration completed

Restoration work adds 35 to 50 years to life span of the structure

The Capital Regional District spent $1.7 million to restore the Todd Creek Trestle. (Sooke News Mirror)

Extensive repair work has been completed on the historic Todd Creek Trestle along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near Sooke Potholes Regional Park.

The $1.7-million restoration included replacing timbers, foundation, support posts, stringers, braces, deck planks and guard rails. Work began in October 2019 by the Capital Regional District.

The Todd Creek trestle was built in 1917 as part of the Canadian National Railway. It was decommissioned as a rail line in 1984.

The restoration work adds 35 to 50 years to the life span of the structure.

The Todd Creek trestle is 113 metres long and rises 23 metres above the creek bed.

The trestle remained closed while construction activities were underway. It is now open to the public.

