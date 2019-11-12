THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toddler in Toronto killed by air conditioner that fell eight storeys

Police said there won’t be any criminal charges

Police in Toronto say a two-and-a-half year old girl is dead after she was struck by an air conditioner that fell from an eighth-floor apartment.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, a police spokeswoman, said the child died in hospital after she was hit Monday outside an east-end apartment building.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” she said. “From the interviews that investigators have done, they’ve come to the conclusion that there won’t be any criminal charges.”

De Kloet said the youngster was with other people at the time, but investigators have not yet confirmed who they were, or if the girl’s family lives in the same area.

She also said there was information that a stroller was seen at the site, but it’s not yet known if the girl was in it.

The spokeswoman also said the air conditioner was in a window before it fell.

Police received a call for help in the city’s east end around 3:30 p.m, and upon arrival discovered that an air conditioner had fallen from a suite and struck the child.

She was taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

ALSO READ: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Then and now: How Trump impeachment hearing is different
Next story
Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

Just Posted

Victoria women’s program in critical need of household items for women

Everything from dining sets to beds is needed to keep their programs running

Reported crash backs up Malahat traffic near Tunnel Hill

Traffic is affected in both directions

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

CUPE Local 441 and SD63 have yet to reach an agreement at the bargaining table

CPR month promotes hands-on approach to life-saving measure

PulsePoint Respond App alerts people if there is a victim of a cardiac arrest within 400 metres

Sustainable food advocates gather in Victoria for annual Good Food Summit

Attendees can take part in field trips, hands-on learning, keynote presentations

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Victoria Jazz Orchestra concert raises funds for the Single Parents’ Resource Centre

Maria Manna on tap for the Nov. 16 performance in Victoria

Renowned men’s chorus ‘Back by Popular Demand’ in Victoria

One of Canada’s premier singing ensembles kicks off its 39th season on Nov. 16

Mexican culinary celebration fills Victoria Public Market

Taco, Tequila and Margarita Fiesta takes over the Victoria Public Market the evening of Nov. 16

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Most Read