Tofino Bus Service claims north island bus service is unsustainable without subsidy. (viconnector.com Photo)

Tofino Bus Service wants to cancel service to the north island

“There is no model without subsidy that makes [this service] sustainable.”

Tofino Bus Service has submitted an application to eliminate the Campbell River to Port Hardy leg of its route.

In the application to the Passenger Transportation Board, which issues licenses, the bus service said, “Due to the low ridership and lack of profitability of this route our company is forced to apply to eliminate service on this corridor.”

Annual ridership last year was 4068 passengers, meaning on the required daily trip, the average bus had just 5.5 passengers in each direction. The company claims to have lost $173,361 on Route 5 in 2019.

Route 5 currently runs on Highway 19 from Campbell River through Sayward, Woss Camp, Port McNeill, the junction to Port Alice and ends in Port Hardy. The license requires one round trip per day.

“As a private business that is not subsidized, it is not feasible to operate this route averaging only 5 passengers per day. This route is 250 kilometers in length and the operating costs far outweigh the revenue prospects,” Tofino Bus Service wrote in its application.

The company added that the route has consistently struggled with low ridership, including years ago when Greyhound serviced Vancouver Island.

The Passenger Transportation Board will consider comments from the public before it makes a decision. The deadline for comment is May 27, 2020. Comments can be submitted via email at: submissions@ptboard.bc.ca. Reference Application 9000-20, or Vancouver Island Route 5 in the subject line.

