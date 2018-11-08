Tony Clement arrives at the national Conservative summer caucus retreat in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

Former Conservative MP says he contacted Ontario police last summer.

Former Conservative MP Tony Clement says he has engaged in more than one inappropriate online exchange.

In a letter to constituents posted on his website, Clement says the exchanges led to multiple acts of infidelity.

Clement says one exchange led to a woman being offered money through an anonymous social media account in exchange for intimate and personal information.

Clement says he contacted Ontario police to report that exchange last summer.

On Tuesday, Clement resigned from his committee duties after admitting to sending sexually explicit images and a video to someone he thought was a consenting woman who he says tried to extort him. Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer expelled the former cabinet minister from the Tory caucus.

Clement writes that while his online exchanges were entirely consensual and mutual, they were absolutely wrong and should never have occurred.

