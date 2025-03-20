Top 10 fastest growing Chambers of Commerce across Canada

'It’s inspiring to see such strong membership retention and widespread membership growth across the Chamber Network'

With more than 500 members, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is one of the fastest growing chambers across the country.

The Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada (CCEC) has announced Canada’s top 10.

In total, 100 chambers and boards of trade from across Canada completed in a CCEC survey, which revealed that 69 per cent of chambers experienced membership growth in 2024, an increase from 60.8 per cent in 2023.

Further, the national membership retention rate increased to 92.1 per cent, up from 88.8 per cent in 2023.

“I am excited to announce CCEC’s first annual ranking of Canada’s fastest growing Chambers of Commerce. Congratulations to these leading Chambers and their dedicated staff whose persistence and passion are uniting business communities across Canada,” said Becky Davison, president of CCEC.

“It’s inspiring to see such strong membership retention and widespread membership growth across the Chamber Network. We look forward to building on this momentum throughout 2025 as we continue providing professional development and networking opportunities for Chambers”.

Vernon ranked No. 10 behind Ontario's Guelph chamber at No. 9, Greater Saskatoon in eighth place, Brampton at No. 7, sixth place Fort McMurray, No. 5 Southeast Alberta, Chilliwack at No. 4, Greater Langley in third, Manitoba's Steinbach at No. 2 and the top spot is Ontario's Sarnia Lambton chamber.

"Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing Chambers in Canada is a testament to the overall strength and vitality of our organization,” said Dan Proulx, general manager of the Vernon chamber.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of our exceptional board leadership, the hard work of our passionate staff, and — most importantly — the unwavering support of our engaged membership. Their commitment allows us to effectively advocate for business-friendly policies, provide valuable networking and professional development opportunities, and champion initiatives that encourage support for local businesses. We are incredibly proud of this milestone and look forward to continuing our work to build a thriving business community in Greater Vernon."

CCEC leads the Chamber Federation – a network of 318 chambers of commerce and boards of trade working together to enhance and celebrate the chamber profession.